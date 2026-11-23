Cooper Flagg scored 28 points on Sunday night, but his final 2 points, a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds left to play lifted the Dallas Mavericks over the Utah Jazz 116-114.

Flagg finished with 28 points going 8-17 from the field and 3-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a near-perfect 9-10 from the free throw line. He had 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Flagg is now averaging 24.3 points per game (18th in NBA), 6.3 rebounds per game (48th in NBA) and 6.4 assists per game (16th in NBA).

Dallas , now 10-7, has now won 3 straight games. The Mavericks play at Denver on Tuesday, November 24th. The game tips off at 10 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC.