The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-94 on Thursday, November 12th, snapping their 3-game winning streak. Cooper Flagg was held to 12 points.

Flagg finished with 12 points, going 5-12 from the field, and 1-2 from beyond the 3-point arc. He only went to the free throw line twice and was 1-2. He did finish with a team-high 7 points and had 2 steals.

His streak of 4 straight double-doubles was snapped.

Cooper is now averaging 24.6 points per game (16th in NBA), 6.9 rebounds per game (Tied 36th) and 6.5 assists per game (16th).

Dallas is now now 7-5 while Minnesota improves to 9-3.

Cooper and the Mavericks return to the court on Saturday night, November 14th when they play at Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. They then head to Boston on Sunday, November 15th for the game against the Celtics at 6 p.m.