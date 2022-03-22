Former GSA Eagle Ava Sealander Finishes 6th in 100 Fly Earns All-American Honors
Congratulations to former George Stevens Academy, and DEFY swimmer Ava Sealander who finished 6th in the 100 Fly at the NCAA Division 3 Championships this past weekend in Indianapolis and earned All-American Honors.
Sealander swims for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas, out of Claremont, California.
Ava, a senior, attends Scripps College, where they major in physics. Sealander had an outstanding career swimming in college. To read more about their accomplishments click HERE
