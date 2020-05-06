Fort Kent Rallies To Make The Town Of The Year Field of 64

In the early going Fort Fairfield jumped out to a big lead against Fort Kent, but they could not sustain the lead, as the crown jewel of the Saint John Valley never faltered and maintained their steady pace, eventually catching Fort Fairfield and then rolling on in to the full field of 64 in the Town of the year voting.

It ended up as a 6.8% win for Fort Kent at 53.4% to 46.6% percent

The Round of 64 begins next week find out who they take on as the match-ups are drawn Friday during The Morning Line from 6-8am and Drive Show Maine from 4-6pm.