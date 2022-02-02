Foxcroft Boys Defeat John Bapst 49-44 Tuesday [STATS]

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies and the John Bapst Crusaders are playing back-to-back nights in a home-and-home series. Tuesday night, in the opening night, the Foxcroft Academy Boy's Basketball Team defeated John Bapst 49-44 at the Cross Insurance Center.

John Bapst took a 13-12 early lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Ponies had the lead at the end of the 1st Half 28-22. Foxcroft Academy led 41-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 20 points. Jadon Richard finished with 10 points. The Ponies were 20-25 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Richard, Crocker and Adam Conner each had a 3-pointer for the Ponies.

John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 12 points and Jordan Kimball with 9 points. The Crusaders were 6-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Jordan Kimball and Jon Pangburn each had a 3-pointer.

Foxcroft Academy is now 11-4 and John Bapst is 7-7. The two teams meet Wednesday, February 2nd in Dover-Foxcroft.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Boys 12 16 13 8 49 John Bapst Boys 13 9 13 9 44

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Gordon Topolski 4 1 1 0 2 2 5 Josh Cornett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 David Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Jadon Richard 10 3 2 1 3 4 12 Wyatt Rayfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Cameron Chase 2 0 0 0 2 2 15 Austin Seavey 2 0 0 0 2 2 23 Caden Crocker 20 6 5 1 7 9 24 Filip Brkic 6 2 2 0 2 4 31 Adam Conner 3 1 0 1 0 0 33 Jackson Smith 2 0 0 0 2 2 TOTALS 49 13 10 3 20 25

John Bapst

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 20 Jordan Kimball 9 4 3 1 0 0 21 Nick Chaffee 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Levi Peterson 5 2 2 0 1 2 23 Edoardo Fiore 12 5 5 0 2 2 25 Jon Pangburn 9 4 3 1 0 0 30 Kevin Austin 3 1 1 0 1 3 31 Zach Norman 0 0 0 0 0 0 41 Andy Czapiga 6 2 2 0 2 2 44 Loga McMahon 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Corey Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 51 Camren Barker 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Hayden Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 44 18 16 2 6 9