Foxcroft Boys Defeat John Bapst 49-44 Tuesday [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Foxcroft Academy Ponies and the John Bapst Crusaders are playing back-to-back nights in a home-and-home series. Tuesday night, in the opening night, the Foxcroft Academy Boy's Basketball Team defeated John Bapst 49-44 at the Cross Insurance Center.

John Bapst took a 13-12 early lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Ponies had the lead at the end of the 1st Half 28-22. Foxcroft Academy led 41-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 20 points. Jadon Richard finished with 10 points. The Ponies were 20-25 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Richard, Crocker and Adam Conner each had a 3-pointer for the Ponies.

John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 12 points and Jordan Kimball with 9 points. The Crusaders were 6-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Jordan Kimball and Jon Pangburn each had a 3-pointer.

Foxcroft Academy is now 11-4 and John Bapst is 7-7. The two teams meet Wednesday, February 2nd in Dover-Foxcroft.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Foxcroft Academy Boys121613849
John Bapst Boys13913944

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Gordon Topolski411022
5Josh Cornett000000
10David Henderson000000
11Jadon Richard1032134
12Wyatt Rayfield000000
14Cameron Chase200022
15Austin Seavey200022
23Caden Crocker2065179
24Filip Brkic622024
31Adam Conner310100
33Jackson Smith200022
TOTALS49131032025

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
20Jordan Kimball943100
21Nick Chaffee000000
22Levi Peterson522012
23Edoardo Fiore1255022
25Jon Pangburn943100
30Kevin Austin311013
31Zach Norman000000
41Andy Czapiga622022
44Loga McMahon000000
50Corey Butler000000
51Camren Barker000000
52Hayden Bay000000
TOTALS441816269

 

