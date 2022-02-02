Foxcroft Boys Defeat John Bapst 49-44 Tuesday [STATS]
The Foxcroft Academy Ponies and the John Bapst Crusaders are playing back-to-back nights in a home-and-home series. Tuesday night, in the opening night, the Foxcroft Academy Boy's Basketball Team defeated John Bapst 49-44 at the Cross Insurance Center.
John Bapst took a 13-12 early lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Ponies had the lead at the end of the 1st Half 28-22. Foxcroft Academy led 41-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 20 points. Jadon Richard finished with 10 points. The Ponies were 20-25 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Richard, Crocker and Adam Conner each had a 3-pointer for the Ponies.
John Bapst was led by Edoardo Fiore with 12 points and Jordan Kimball with 9 points. The Crusaders were 6-9 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Jordan Kimball and Jon Pangburn each had a 3-pointer.
Foxcroft Academy is now 11-4 and John Bapst is 7-7. The two teams meet Wednesday, February 2nd in Dover-Foxcroft.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Foxcroft Academy Boys
|12
|16
|13
|8
|49
|John Bapst Boys
|13
|9
|13
|9
|44
Box Score
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Gordon Topolski
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Josh Cornett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|David Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jadon Richard
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|12
|Wyatt Rayfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cameron Chase
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|Austin Seavey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Caden Crocker
|20
|6
|5
|1
|7
|9
|24
|Filip Brkic
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|31
|Adam Conner
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|33
|Jackson Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|49
|13
|10
|3
|20
|25
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|20
|Jordan Kimball
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|21
|Nick Chaffee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Levi Peterson
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Edoardo Fiore
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Jon Pangburn
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Kevin Austin
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|31
|Zach Norman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Andy Czapiga
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|44
|Loga McMahon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Corey Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Camren Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Hayden Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|44
|18
|16
|2
|6
|9