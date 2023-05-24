Freshman Dawson Curtis K’s 13 as Ellsworth Beats GSA 6-1

Freshman Dawson Curtis struck out 13, going the distance as the Ellsworth Eagles beat the George Stevens Eagles in the Battle of the Eagles on Wednesday, May 24th at Ellsworth High School.

Curtis only allowed 3 hits. He walked 3. The run that GSA scored in the 1st inning was unearned.

Ellsworth pounded out 10 hits. Kyle Kenney had 2 hits including a double and drove in a run. Camden Barker had 2 hits and drove in a run. Curtis helped himself at the plate with a double and single, scoring a run. Peter Keblinsky, Wyatt Bragdon, Braydon King and Billy Garland all had singles for Ellsworth.

Brady Pert had both of GSA's hits.

Sol Lorio was on the mound for GSA. He allowed the 10 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 8 and walked 2.

Ellsworth is now 8-4. They play at Hermon on Thursday May 25th at 4:30 p.m.

GSA is now 4-10. They play at Central on Friday, May 26th at 4 p.m.