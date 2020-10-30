Friday Morning 10-30-20 Headlines and Highlights

We take you all around the sports headlines to make sure you have all you need to get caught up on what is going on with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

The (2-4) New England Patriots play in Buffalo this weekend against the AFC East Leading Bills (5-2) and they will do so without Julian Edelman on the field. The 34 year old had a medical procedure done on his knee, and could miss significant time.

The Patriots yesterday added Stephon Gilmore and Shilique Calhoun to the injury report Thursday because of knee injuries.

Thursday Night Football Atlanta beat Carolina 25-17.

The quarterback for the number 1 ranked Clemson Tigers, and the presumed number 1 pick in the NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence tested positive for CV19 yesterday.

The Chicago White Sox announced 76 year old Tony LaRussa who has not managed in the majors for the last 8 years will be their new manager for next season.

The Detroit Tigers are working on finalizing a deal for AJ Hinch to be their new manager.

The Milwaukee Brewers will not bring back their all time home run leader Ryan Braun.

Sunday at the NASCAR Race in Martinsville driver William Byron will not have his regular pit crew because of multiple positive CV19 tests.

In the NHL Draft the Arizona Coyotes selected 18 year old defenseman Mitchell Miller in the 4th round. Yesterday the franchise renounced their draft rights to Miller because of a newspaper report about his bullying and racism.

Former BU hockey player, and Yarmouth native Travis Roy passed away yesterday at the age of 45 in Vermont following complications from a procedure he recently had to maintain his quality of life.

