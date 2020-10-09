Friday Morning Headlines and Highlights for 10-9-20

We get your day underway by going through all the headlines that will keep you up to date with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

Yesterday the New England Small College Athletic Conference announced their decision to cancel all winter sports for the conference season and conference championships.

The New England Patriots still have not practiced this week, following their Monday night game at Kansas City, and they aren’t expected to be allowed in to their facility until tomorrow, and the NFL opted to move the Pats game at Gillette from Sunday afternoon against Denver, to Monday at 5pm.

Last night on the field, Chicago beat Tampa Bay 20-19.

Four games were played in the MLB postseason last night, two series ended in a sweep, one series ended in game four, and another is heading to a winner take all game five.

Game five of the NBA Finals is tonight in the Orlando Bubble at Disney World as the Lakers try to win their 17th NBA title.

Wichita State is conducting an internal investigation into men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall's behavior, Marshall said he knew about it and participated fully in it.

For the second straight week, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sent out an internal memo to athletic directors and coaches on the need to follow coronavirus protocols, this time outlining fines and possible suspensions in the event that they do not do so.

There is another NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race this weekend, four more drivers will be removed from the Cup Chase after the race in Charlotte.

The longest tenured coach in Major League Soccer was fired yesterday, as DC United let go Ben Olsen who has been their head coach for the last 10 years and been involved with the franchise for 22 years as a player or a coach.

The New England Revolution have 4 wins, 4 ties and only 2 losses since the restart of the regular season, climbing to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Revs play NYC FC Sunday at 4:30 at Yankee Stadium.

