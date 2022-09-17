Friday Night Football Results – September 16

Friday night September 16th was the last Friday of summer, but there was a definite chill in the air, and it felt like football weather! Here are the Friday night, September 16th results.

Dexter 58 Houlton 44

Edward Little 22 Brewer 20

Foxcroft Academy 74 Old Town 6

Gardiner 16 Messalonskee 14

Hamdpen Academy 35 MCI 6

Hermon 38 Oceanside 36

Lake Region 38 Greely 12

Lawrence 58 Bangor 6

Lisbon 48 Oak Hill 6

Mattanawcook Academy 40 Stearns 0

Medomak Valley 35 Nokomis 0

Mt. Blue 22 Deering 18

Oxford Hills 34 Sanford 3

Poland 20 John Bapst 7

Skowhegan 28 Cony 0

Watervillle 26 MDI 20

Winthrop 56 Madison 0

Yarmouth 36 Gray New Gloucester 14

Saturday September 17th's Schedule

Belfast at Winslow

Bucksport defeated St. john Valley by forfeit 2-0

Lewiston at Leavitt

Orono at Mt. View

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!

Get our free mobile app