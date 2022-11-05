Friday Night Football Scores – November 4 The Upset Edition

Friday night, November 4th was a night for the underdogs with the exception of Class D, where the top seeds won, Excluding Class D, 9 of the 13 games played resulted in the lower seed winning. Here are the Friday November 4th Maine High School Football scores.

Best of luck to everyone as they battle for the gold ball.

Class A Quarterfinals

#6 Sanford 42 #3 Lewiston

#5 Bonny Eagle 14 #4 Scarborough 13

Class B North Semifinals

#2 Skowhegan 66 #6 Lawrence 48

#4 Falmouth 35 #1 Cony 28

Class B South Semifinals

#3 South Portland 22 #2 Massabesic 6

#1 Portland 40 #4 Kennebunk 20

Class C North Semifinals

#2 Hermon 49 #3 Oceanside 28

Class C South Semifinals

#3 Cape Elizabeth 20 #2 Wells 14

#1 Leavitt 58 #5 Cheverus 22

Class D Quarterfinals

#4 Winthrop 20 #5 Poland 9

#3 Lisbon 41 #6 John Bapst 0

#2 Freeport 41 #7 Oak Hill 12

#1 Foxcroft Academy 69 #8 Madison 0

8-Man Large North Regional Finals

#3 Waterville 22 #1 MDI 12

8-Man Large South Regional Finals

#2 Yarmouth 20 #1 Mt. Ararat 18

8-Man Small North Regional Finals

#5 Orono 57 #2 Stearns 36

8-Man Small South Regional Finals

#4 Old Orchard Beach 20 #3 Deering 16

