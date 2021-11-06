Friday Night Football Scores – November 5
It certainly felt like football weather last night, with temperatures dipping into the 30's for the start of the game and lower as games finished up on Friday night, November 5th.
Here are the Friday November 5th scores. Congratulations to those still playing and to those who have had their season ended, well done on a great season.
- Bonny Eagle 42 Sanford 14
- Cape Elizabeth 33 Fryeburg 6
- Foxcroft Academy 47 John Bapst 0
- Freeport 27 Poland 7
- Lawrence 36 Cony 20
- Leavitt 48 Wells 12
- Maranacook 50 Dirigo 7
- Marshwood 42 Kennebunk 21
- Portland 28 Noble 6
- Scarborough 40 Bangor 14
- Windham 7 Skowhegan 6