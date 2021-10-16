Friday Night Football Scores October 15
The regular season is winding down, and depending upon the school, teams either played their last regular season game or next to last game. Here are the Friday, October 15th High School Football game scores
- Bangor 49 Lewiston 19
- Bucksport 54 Madison 0
- Falmouth 16 Brewer 13
- Foxcroft Academy 41 Poland 6
- Leavitt 31 York 21
- Mattanawcook Academy 52 Dexter 20
- MDI 52 Ellsworth 14
- Messalonskee 41 Mount Blue 0
- Stearns 44 Orono 0
- Thornton Academy 31 Oxford Hills 23
- Waterville 58 Morse 48
- Windham 21 Skowhegan 7
- Winslow 35 Hermon 6
