Friday Night Football Scores October 15

The regular season is winding down, and depending upon the school, teams either played their last regular season game or next to last game. Here are the Friday, October 15th High School Football game scores

Bangor 49 Lewiston 19

Bucksport 54 Madison 0

Falmouth 16 Brewer 13

Foxcroft Academy 41 Poland 6

Leavitt 31 York 21

Mattanawcook Academy 52 Dexter 20

MDI 52 Ellsworth 14

Messalonskee 41 Mount Blue 0

Stearns 44 Orono 0

Thornton Academy 31 Oxford Hills 23

Waterville 58 Morse 48

Windham 21 Skowhegan 7

Winslow 35 Hermon 6

