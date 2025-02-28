Friday Night’s Gold Ball Games from Augusta Will Be Broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket

The 1st Gold Ball Games will be decided tonight, Friday, February 28th from Augusta when the Class A State Finals will take place.

In the 1st Game, the #3 Hampden Academy Lady Broncos will take on #1 Mt. Ararat at 6:05 p.m. Hampden Academy enters the game with a 16-5 record, while Mt. Ararat comes into the game with a 19-2 record.

Hampden Academy beat #6 Brewer 43-27 in the Quarterfinals, and #2 Cony 42-38 in the semifinals. They then beat #4 Camden Hills 59-52 in the Northern Maine Regional Finals.

Mount Ararat squeaked by #8 Westrbrook 51-50 in the Quarterfinals, then beat #5 Brunswick 46-38 in the Semifinals, before beating #3 Gray-New Gloucester 57-37 in the Southern Maine Regional Finals.

In the 2nd Game, #1 Medomak Valley will take on #2 Falmouth at 7:45 p.m Medomak Valley comes into the game with a 19-2 record, while Falmouth is 18-3.

Medomak Valley beat #8 55-39 in the Quarterfinals and squeaked by #5 Camden Hills 63-61 in the Semifinals. They then beat #2 Hampden Academy 49-37 in the Northern Maine Regional Finals.

Falmouth beat #7 Gray-New Gloucester in the Quarterfinals 62-45 and then beat #6 Fryeburg Academy 63-36 in the Semifinals. They then beat #1 Noble 56-53 in the Southern Maine Regional Finals.

The games will be broadcast on-air on 92.9 The Ticket. The games will also be broadcast online on 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The games will also be broadcast on TV on MPBN's stations.

