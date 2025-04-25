Friday Night’s Red Sox-Guardian’s Baseball Game Postponed

Friday night's Red Sox - Cleveland Guardian's baseball game from Cleveland has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Red Sox and Guardians will play a split-doubleheader on Saturday, with the 1st game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the 2nd game will begin at 6:10 p.m. We will be on the air on Saturday with the pregame beginning at 12:10 and then at 5:10 p.m.

Alex Cora will manage his 1000th game tomorrow in the 1st game of the doubleheader. He will become the 5th Red Sox manager to manage 1000 games. Joe Cronin holds the record

Most Games Managed

Joe Cronin - 2008 Terry Francona - 1296 Pinky Higgins - 1119 Bill Carrigan - 1003 Alex Cora - 999

Most Wins as a Red Sox Manager

Joe Cronin - 1071 Terry Francona - 744 Pinky Higgins - 560 Alex Cora - 535 Bill Carrigan - 489

The Red Sox will open a 6-game road trip with 3 games at Cleveland and then 3- games at Toronto.

