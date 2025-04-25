Friday Night’s Red Sox-Guardian’s Baseball Game Postponed
Friday night's Red Sox - Cleveland Guardian's baseball game from Cleveland has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Red Sox and Guardians will play a split-doubleheader on Saturday, with the 1st game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the 2nd game will begin at 6:10 p.m. We will be on the air on Saturday with the pregame beginning at 12:10 and then at 5:10 p.m.
Alex Cora will manage his 1000th game tomorrow in the 1st game of the doubleheader. He will become the 5th Red Sox manager to manage 1000 games. Joe Cronin holds the record
Most Games Managed
- Joe Cronin - 2008
- Terry Francona - 1296
- Pinky Higgins - 1119
- Bill Carrigan - 1003
- Alex Cora - 999
Most Wins as a Red Sox Manager
- Joe Cronin - 1071
- Terry Francona - 744
- Pinky Higgins - 560
- Alex Cora - 535
- Bill Carrigan - 489
The Red Sox will open a 6-game road trip with 3 games at Cleveland and then 3- games at Toronto.
