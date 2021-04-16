Friday Night’s Red Sox-White Sox Game Postponed Because of Snow and Rain

Friday night's scheduled game between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the winterlike conditions at Fenway and the forecast of continued rain and snow throughout the afternoon and evening.

Tonight's game has been rescheduled as the 2nd game of a split doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 5:10 p.m. Sunday's regularly scheduled game will begin at 1:10 with the pregame starting at 12:10.

Saturday afternoon the Red Sox will host the White Sox in the start of the 4 game series and 10 game home-stand. Pregame will begin at 3:10 with the 1st pitch at 4:10 p.m. on 929 The Ticket.

Boston began the day with the best record in the American League with a 9-4 record and 2nd best mark in the majors, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers who are 11-2.