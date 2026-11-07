Maine High School Football Playoff Scores – Friday November 6
Friday night brought rain and mud to football fields over much of the State of the Maine for what purists would say was old-school football. For those playing and rooting on their favorite teams, at least it was relatively mild for the 1st weekend of November!
Here are the Friday, November 6th Maine High School Football Playoff Scores.
- Bonny Eagle 35 Massabesic 0
- Cony 47 Skowhegan 0
- Foxcroft Academy 22 Wells 8
- Freeport 48 Dirigo 12
- Fryeburg Academy 20 Lawrence 13
- Greely 34 Oceanside 8
- Hermon 34 Nokomis 7
- John Bapst 20 MCI 19
- Kennebunk 27 Biddeford 0
- Leavitt 21 Gardiner 0
- Marshwood 30 Falmouth 22
- Orono 55 Stearns/Schenck 52
- Oxford Hills 34 Bangor 14
- Thornton Academy 42 South Portland 0
- Windham 21 Portland 14
- Winthrop 25 Morse 0
- Yarmouth 68 Spruce Mountain 34
Congratulations to Orono, the Northern Maine Small School 8-Man Regional Champion, and Yarmouth the Southern Maine Large School 8-Man Regional Champion.
2027 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup (So Far)
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2027. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!