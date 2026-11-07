Friday night brought rain and mud to football fields over much of the State of the Maine for what purists would say was old-school football. For those playing and rooting on their favorite teams, at least it was relatively mild for the 1st weekend of November!

Here are the Friday, November 6th Maine High School Football Playoff Scores.

Bonny Eagle 35 Massabesic 0

Cony 47 Skowhegan 0

Foxcroft Academy 22 Wells 8

Freeport 48 Dirigo 12

Fryeburg Academy 20 Lawrence 13

Greely 34 Oceanside 8

Hermon 34 Nokomis 7

John Bapst 20 MCI 19

Kennebunk 27 Biddeford 0

Leavitt 21 Gardiner 0

Marshwood 30 Falmouth 22

Orono 55 Stearns/Schenck 52

Oxford Hills 34 Bangor 14

Thornton Academy 42 South Portland 0

Windham 21 Portland 14

Winthrop 25 Morse 0

Yarmouth 68 Spruce Mountain 34

Congratulations to Orono, the Northern Maine Small School 8-Man Regional Champion, and Yarmouth the Southern Maine Large School 8-Man Regional Champion.