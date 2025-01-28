TICKET TV: Gardiner Tigers Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Gardiner Tigers visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY 01/27/25 7:00PM BBALL – B BUCKSPORT AT JOHN BAPST
TUESDAY 01/28/25 6:30PM BBALL – B GARDINER AT BREWER
TUESDAY 01/28/25 6:30PM BBALL – B CAMDEN HILLS AT HAMPDEN
WEDNESDAY 01/29/25 7:00PM BBALL – B HERMON AT ORONO
FRIDAY 01/31/25 6:30PM BBALL – B BREWER AT HAMPDEN
FRIDAY 01/31/25 6:30PM BBALL – G HAMPDEN AT BREWER
SATURDAY 2/1/25 1:30PM BBALL - G CARIBOU AT OLD TOWN
SATURDAY 2/1/25 3:30PM BBALL - B CARIBOU AT OLD TOWN
*subject to changes
