Gearing Up For The Bruins Season

It is a 56 game schedule for the Boston Bruins this year, 8 games against the 7 divisional opponents, and it opens up with a pair of games in New Jersey with the Devils.

We chatted with Evan Marinofsky who covers the Bruins for CLNS Media, and he's had the chance to be at some of the preseason workouts.

What should we expect? He found one player who has improved through camp and Evan hopes he brings that on to the ice game days.

We also talk about what he expects for Boston as we roll in to the opener.

You can listen back to the interview now.