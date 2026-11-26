Maine Girl's High School Hockey Teams still command the spotlight before High School Basketball and Boy's Hockey begin action on Friday, December 4th.

Here are the scores for Girl's High School Hockey played on Wednesday, November 25th, with photos from the Penobscot Pioneers-Black Tigers game in Brewer.

Girls Hockey

Falmouth/Scarborough 4 Blue Devils 1

Winslow Black Tigers 6 Penobscot Pioneers 0

Here are the photos from the Penobscot Pios - Black Tigers' game in Brewer at the Penobscot Ice Arena.