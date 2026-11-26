Maine High School Girl’s Hockey Scores – November 25 [PHOTOS]
Maine Girl's High School Hockey Teams still command the spotlight before High School Basketball and Boy's Hockey begin action on Friday, December 4th.
Here are the scores for Girl's High School Hockey played on Wednesday, November 25th, with photos from the Penobscot Pioneers-Black Tigers game in Brewer.
Girls Hockey
- Falmouth/Scarborough 4 Blue Devils 1
- Winslow Black Tigers 6 Penobscot Pioneers 0
Here are the photos from the Penobscot Pios - Black Tigers' game in Brewer at the Penobscot Ice Arena.
Penobscot Pioneers - Black Tigers November 25
The Penobscot Pioneers hosted the Black Tigers on Wednesday, November 25th at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper