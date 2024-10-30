Girl’s High School Soccer Quarterfinal Results – October 29

Here are the Girl's High School Soccer Quarterfinal results for games played throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 29th.

Class A North

#4 Brunswick defeated #5 Brewer 3-2

#3 Mount Ararat defeated #6 Hampden Academy 3-1

#2 Camden Hills defeated #7 Mt. Blue 8-0

#1 Bangor defeated #8 Skowhegan 8-0

Class A South

#4 Cheverus defeated #5 Falmouth 2-1

#3 Gorham defeated #6 Thornton Academy 3-2

#2 Scarborough defeated #7 Marshwood 4-1

#1 Windham defeated #8 Kennebunk 8-0

Class B North

#5 John Bapst defeated #4 Winslow 5-2

#11 Presque Isle defeated #3 Erskine Academy 3-2

#2 Hermon defeated #7 Ellsworth 3-0

#1 Medomak Valley defeated #8 Gardiner 3-0

Class B South

#5 Yarmouth defeated #4 Morse 2-0

#3 Freeport vs. #6 Lincoln Academy no score reported

#2 Cape Elizabeth defeated #7 Fryeburg Academy 4-0

#1 Greely defeated #8 Wells 5-0

Class C North

#4 Central defeated #5 Mattanawcook Academy 5-0

#3 Bucksport defeated #6 Orono 4-0

#2 Foxcroft Academy defeated #7 MCI 4-1

#1 Fort Kent defeated #8 Mount View 7-0

Class C South

#4 Traip Academy 2 defeated #5 Mount Abram 2-0

#3 North Yarmouth Academy defeated #6 Waynflete 2-1

#2 Hall-Dale vs. #7 Winthrop no score reported

#1 Maranacook vs. #8 Mountain Valley no score reported

Class D North

#5 Fort Fairfield defeated #4 Wisdom 3-2

#3 Penobscot Valley defeated #6 Madawaska 7-2

#2 Central Aroostook defeated #7 Washburn 2-0

#1 Ashland defeated #8 Bangor Christian 2-1

Class D South

#5 Old Orchard Beach defeated #3 Carrabec 4-2

#3 Monmouth Academy defeated #6 Richmond 4-1

8-Person North

#4 GSA defeated #5 Katahdin 1-0

#3 Shead vs. #6 Penquis Valley no score reported

#2 Dexter defeated #7 Sumner 7-0

#1 Hodgdon defeated #9 Woodland 4-0

8-Person South

#4 Rangeley defeated #5 Wiscasset 2-0

#6 Greenville defeated #3 Pine Tree Academy 1-0

#2 Madison defeated #7 Dirigo 9-0

#1 Temple Academy defeated #8 Vinalhaven 7-0

Voting is open for the Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday, October 31st at 11:59 p.m. Vote HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th. .

