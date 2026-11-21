Maine High School Gold Balls Awarded as Football Season Concludes [SCORES]
The Maine High School Football season came to an end on Saturday, November 21st with the awarding of 4 Gold Balls as the Class A, B, C and D State Championship games were played.
In 3 of the 4 Gold Ball games, the lower seed beat the higher seed!
Here are the results.
Class A
- #2 Bonny Eagle 31 #1 Oxford Hills 27
Class B
- #2 Cony 35 #1 Marshwood 34
Class C
- #1 Leavitt 36 #3 Hermon 21
Class D
- #2 Winthrop 17 #1 Winslow 14
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