The Maine High School Football season came to an end on Saturday, November 21st with the awarding of 4 Gold Balls as the Class A, B, C and D State Championship games were played.

In 3 of the 4 Gold Ball games, the lower seed beat the higher seed!

Here are the results.

Class A

#2 Bonny Eagle 31 #1 Oxford Hills 27

Class B

#2 Cony 35 #1 Marshwood 34

Class C

#1 Leavitt 36 #3 Hermon 21

Class D

#2 Winthrop 17 #1 Winslow 14