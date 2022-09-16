Golf Scores – Mattanawcook Academy 194, Old Town 195, Orono 198

In a tightly contested golf match at the Penobscot Valley Country Club, the Mattanawcook Academy Golf Team came out on top, on Thursday, September 15th. The Lynx carded a 194 while Old Town finished with a combined score of 195 and Orono came into the club house with a team score of 198.

Old Town's Charlotte Blanchard and Orono's Noah Jones were the co-medalists with low round scores of 44.

Here are the individual scores.

Mattanawcook Academy - 194

Carson Munson 46

Brayden Irish 46

James Trott 51

Abby Theriault 51

Andrew Oliver 52

Joe Vicaire 57

Jayden Windsor 58

Molly Graham 59

Old Town - 195

Charlotte Blanchard 44

Nate Baker 45

Michael Garland 50

Reily Thomas 55

Keegan Plourde 56

Sam Cote 56

Ridge Mitchell 58

Olivia Neeley 61

Orono - 198

Noah Jones 44

Ellis Spaulding 48

Mason Kenney 53

Adam Sherman 53

Noah Schaff 54

Ashton Paul 59

Thanks to Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores

