Golf Scores – Mattanawcook Academy 194, Old Town 195, Orono 198
In a tightly contested golf match at the Penobscot Valley Country Club, the Mattanawcook Academy Golf Team came out on top, on Thursday, September 15th. The Lynx carded a 194 while Old Town finished with a combined score of 195 and Orono came into the club house with a team score of 198.
Old Town's Charlotte Blanchard and Orono's Noah Jones were the co-medalists with low round scores of 44.
Here are the individual scores.
Mattanawcook Academy - 194
- Carson Munson 46
- Brayden Irish 46
- James Trott 51
- Abby Theriault 51
- Andrew Oliver 52
- Joe Vicaire 57
- Jayden Windsor 58
- Molly Graham 59
Old Town - 195
- Charlotte Blanchard 44
- Nate Baker 45
- Michael Garland 50
- Reily Thomas 55
- Keegan Plourde 56
- Sam Cote 56
- Ridge Mitchell 58
- Olivia Neeley 61
Orono - 198
- Noah Jones 44
- Ellis Spaulding 48
- Mason Kenney 53
- Adam Sherman 53
- Noah Schaff 54
- Ashton Paul 59
Thanks to Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores
