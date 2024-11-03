Gorham, Washington Academy, Narraguagus Win State Volleyball Titles

The Class A, Class B and Class C State Volleyball Championships were held on Saturday, November 2nd. Congratulation to the Gorham Rams, Washington Raiders and Narraguagus Knights who won the Class A, Class B and Class C State Titles.

Class A

#3 Gorham defeated #1 Biddeford 3-0

Class B

#1 Washington Academy defeated #2 York 3-1 with the individual set scores 24-14, 17-25, 25-16 and 25-16

Class C

#1 Narraguagus defeated #2 Machias 3-2 with the individual set scores 22-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 and 15-7

Congratulations to all!

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 9 for the week October 28th- November 2nd. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, November 3rd with voting taking place November 4th-9thwith the winner of Week 9 being announced on November 8th.

