GSA-Old Town Boy’s Soccer at Hampden Play Day [PHOTOS]
The George Steven's Academy Eagles and Old Town Coyotes met on Saturday afternoon August 27th in 1 of 3 games that each team played at the Hampden Academy Play Day.
GSA opens the regular season at Houlton on Saturday September 3rd at 2 p.m.
Old Town opens the regular season at home on Saturday, September 3rd against MDI at 4 p.m.
Best of luck to both teams.
Check out photos from the exhibition game
