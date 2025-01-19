Hampden Academy Beats Presque Isle 5-4 In Overtime as Lucas Dunn Scores His 100th Point

Thanks to our special high school correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for his report of the Hampden Academy - Presque Isle High School Hockey Game on Saturday, January 18th in which the Broncos won 5-4 in Overtime and Lucas Dunn scored his 100th career point, on his 18th birthday.

The Wildcats dominated from the opening face-off. Isaac Staples thought he scored the opening goal just 30 seconds in, but it was waved off for goaltender interference.

After just 2 minutes and 22 seconds of play, the Wildcats found a well-deserved opening goal. Logan Caron’s goal, assisted by Mason Flenner gave Presque Isle the early lead.

With 4:11 remaining in the period the Wildcats doubled their lead with a goal by Charlie Peers, and the score would remain 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Inside the opening 2 minutes, the Broncos got back into the game with a 5-on-3 power play goal. Boston Merrow cut the lead in half after a minute and 26 seconds with an assist from Brody Miller.

3 minutes later, the Wildcats regained their 2-goal advantage. Isaac Staples’ 23rd goal of the season gave Presque Isle a 3-1 advantage.

Just over 2 minutes later, the Wildcats took a 3-goal lead. Oliver Woollard had a chance to score on a breakaway, but he slid the puck across the crease to Lucas Wood for an easy tap-in.

Moments later, Hampden got within two goals. 6:52 remained in the period when Lucas Dunn got the Broncos back into the game with the 98th point of his high school hockey career.

Just over a minute later the Broncos got within one. Merrow scored his second goal of the game with assists from Miles Shields and Dunn.

The score would remain 4-3 in favor of the Wildcats, but the Broncos held the momentum.

Less than two minutes into the third period, Hampden Academy completed the 3-goal comeback, tying the game at 4. Dunn’s second goal of the game also came as his hundredth point for the Broncos.

With a minute remaining until the end of regulation, the Broncos went on the power play. Despite allowing many wide open shots from the blue line, Presque Isle was able to force an 8-minute overtime, but still had to kill off a minute of penalty time.

Presque Isle killed off the remainder of the penalty but still had work to do in the defensive zone. With 6:26 remaining in overtime, Hampden went on the power play once again.

The Wildcats penalty kill was up to the task, but the Broncos did a good job at keeping the play in the Presque Isle defensive zone. Just after the power play, Brody Miller unleashed a shot from the blue line as the puck found its way through traffic and past the glove of the goaltender. With that goal, Miller has now scored in three games in a row.

Hampden picked up some valuable heal points with this win in Presque Isle, improving to 7-2-1 on the season. The Broncos will play the undefeated John Bapst Crusaders on Friday at Sawyer Arena. Presque Isle drops to 7-4, and will travel to Bangor to face John Bapst on Monday.

