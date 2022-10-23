Hampden Academy Boys Win Northern Maine Class A X-C Championship as Charlie Collins Finishes 1st

File Photo - Chris Popper

The Hampden Academy Broncos are the Northern Maine Class A Boy's Cross Country Champions, after winning the race at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. Hampden Academy's Charlie Collins is the Individual Champion, finishing 1st with a time of 16:00.86.

The State Championships will be held Saturday, October 29th at Twin Brooks in Cumberland.

The Top 6 Teams qualified for the Team Championships  on the 29th. They were

  1. Hampden Academy 41
  2. Brunswick 72
  3. Camden Hills 116
  4. Mt. Blue 118
  5. Bangor 158
  6. Messalonskee 158

In addition the Top 30 runners qualified for the individual state championships. They were
Event 2  Boys 5k Run CC Class A

1 Charlie Collins           12 Hampden Academy       16:00.86    1
2 Cyrus Evans               12 Mt. Blue              16:35.44    2
3 Harrison Shain            11 Hampden Academy       16:39.36    3
4 Eli Palmer                12 Brunswick             16:45.89    4
5 Miles Logan               12 Brunswick             16:47.42    5
6 Ben Klingle               11 Brunswick             16:54.78    6
7 Miles Shain                9 Hampden Academy       16:56.44    7
8 Ethan Demerchant          12 Bangor High School    16:57.64    8
9 Pierce Coughlin           10 Messalonskee          16:57.96    9
10 Lucas Hutchinson          10 Oxford Hills          16:58.08   10
11 Henri McCourt             10 Mt. Blue              16:59.84   11
12 Adam Bilodeau             12 Lewiston              17:01.75   12
13 Walker Hedrich            10 Camden Hills          17:05.25   13
14 Tim Collins               10 Hampden Academy       17:05.61   14
15 Patrick Mckenney          12 Skowhegan             17:06.03   15
16 Brody Simons              11 Hampden Academy       17:25.38   16
17 Zachary Clement           11 Camden Hills          17:31.77   17
18 Adam Miller-treat         12 Bangor High School    17:40.90   18
19 Parker Libby              12 Mt. Ararat            17:42.11   19
20 Trevor Parlee             11 Brewer High School    17:42.91   20
21 Asher Valentine            9 Hampden Academy       17:43.77   21
22 Gunnar Weil                9 Hampden Academy       17:47.59   22
23 Henry McDevitt            11 Camden Hills          17:50.70   23
24 Ben Hatch                  9 Mt. Blue              17:59.10   24
25 Zach Ross                 12 Messalonskee          18:04.03   25
26 Gabe Eaton                10 Brunswick             18:05.08   26
27 Beckett Cote              10 Messalonskee          18:07.54   27
28 Calvin Vincent             9 Edward Little         18:11.04   28
29 Colin Wright              -- Camden Hills          18:11.63   29
30 Luke Spooner              12 Mt. Ararat            18:11.77   30

 

