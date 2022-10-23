Hampden Academy Boys Win Northern Maine Class A X-C Championship as Charlie Collins Finishes 1st

The Hampden Academy Broncos are the Northern Maine Class A Boy's Cross Country Champions, after winning the race at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. Hampden Academy's Charlie Collins is the Individual Champion, finishing 1st with a time of 16:00.86.

The State Championships will be held Saturday, October 29th at Twin Brooks in Cumberland.

The Top 6 Teams qualified for the Team Championships on the 29th. They were

Hampden Academy 41 Brunswick 72 Camden Hills 116 Mt. Blue 118 Bangor 158 Messalonskee 158

In addition the Top 30 runners qualified for the individual state championships. They were

Event 2 Boys 5k Run CC Class A

1 Charlie Collins 12 Hampden Academy 16:00.86 1

2 Cyrus Evans 12 Mt. Blue 16:35.44 2

3 Harrison Shain 11 Hampden Academy 16:39.36 3

4 Eli Palmer 12 Brunswick 16:45.89 4

5 Miles Logan 12 Brunswick 16:47.42 5

6 Ben Klingle 11 Brunswick 16:54.78 6

7 Miles Shain 9 Hampden Academy 16:56.44 7

8 Ethan Demerchant 12 Bangor High School 16:57.64 8

9 Pierce Coughlin 10 Messalonskee 16:57.96 9

10 Lucas Hutchinson 10 Oxford Hills 16:58.08 10

11 Henri McCourt 10 Mt. Blue 16:59.84 11

12 Adam Bilodeau 12 Lewiston 17:01.75 12

13 Walker Hedrich 10 Camden Hills 17:05.25 13

14 Tim Collins 10 Hampden Academy 17:05.61 14

15 Patrick Mckenney 12 Skowhegan 17:06.03 15

16 Brody Simons 11 Hampden Academy 17:25.38 16

17 Zachary Clement 11 Camden Hills 17:31.77 17

18 Adam Miller-treat 12 Bangor High School 17:40.90 18

19 Parker Libby 12 Mt. Ararat 17:42.11 19

20 Trevor Parlee 11 Brewer High School 17:42.91 20

21 Asher Valentine 9 Hampden Academy 17:43.77 21

22 Gunnar Weil 9 Hampden Academy 17:47.59 22

23 Henry McDevitt 11 Camden Hills 17:50.70 23

24 Ben Hatch 9 Mt. Blue 17:59.10 24

25 Zach Ross 12 Messalonskee 18:04.03 25

26 Gabe Eaton 10 Brunswick 18:05.08 26

27 Beckett Cote 10 Messalonskee 18:07.54 27

28 Calvin Vincent 9 Edward Little 18:11.04 28

29 Colin Wright -- Camden Hills 18:11.63 29

30 Luke Spooner 12 Mt. Ararat 18:11.77 30

