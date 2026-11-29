The Hampden Academy Lady Broncos beat the Gardiner Lady Tigers 45-42 in an exhibition on Saturday, November 28th at Hampden Academy.

Hampden Academy led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-20 at the end of the 1st Half. Gardiner led 31-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hampden Academy was led by Katelyn Adams with 14 points, including 4 3-pointers. Eva Wiles had 11 points with a 3-pointer. Aubrey Shaw and Izzy Krummel each had a 3-pointer. The Lady Broncos were 10-13 from the free throw line.

Gardiner was led by Cora Pare with 10 points including 2 3-pointers. Lexi Ouellette had 8 points. Molly Takatsu had a pair of 3-pointes. The Lady Tigers were 6-15 from the free throw line.

Gardiner will open the season when they play the Belfast Lady Lions in Belfast on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy will open the season on the road when they travel to play the Oxford Hills Lady Vikings on December 4th at 7 p.m.

We will begin our Winter High School Athlete of the Week, taking nominations for the 1st weekend, December 4th-5th, once games begin. Please email your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 6th. Voting will begin December 7th. Our High School Athlete of the Week is presented by Hammond Lumber.

Check out the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Gardiner Girls 8 12 11 11 42 Hampden Academy Girls 13 11 4 17 45

Box Score

Gardiner

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Anna Griffiths 0 0 - - - - Cora Pare 10 4 2 2 - - Zoey Sullivan-Brennan 2 1 1 - - - Molly Takatsu 6 2 - 2 - - Lilah Serber 0 0 - - - - Riley Antognoni 1 0 - - 1 2 Zoey Epperson 0 0 - - - - Mikayla Cleary 4 1 1 - 2 2 Maddie McMahon 4 1 1 - 2 6 Lexi Ouellette 8 4 4 - - 1 Alex Quintana 7 3 3 - 1 4 TOTALS 42 16 12 4 6 15

Hampden Academy

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mallory Lausier 4 2 2 - - - Blayne Tardiff 2 1 1 - - - Eva Wiles 11 3 2 1 4 4 Chloe Watson 3 1 1 - 1 3 Izzy Krummel 3 1 - 1 - - Marlaina Roberts 2 0 - - 2 2 Aubrey Shaw 6 2 1 1 1 2 Ella Higgins 0 0 - - - - Gracyn Haskell 0 0 - - - - Cailyn Hersey 0 0 - - - - Katelyn Adams 14 4 - 4 2 2 TOTALS 45 14 7 7 10 13

Check out the photos