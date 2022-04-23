Hampden Academy Shutsout Mount Blue 9-0

Danielle Masterson spun a masterful game, striking out 17 and allowing just 3 hits as the Hampden Academy Broncos shutout the Mount Blue Cougars 9-0 on Friday, April 22nd in Hampden.

Anna Brackett pitched for Mount Blue. She went 6.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 9 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 3.

Megan Delahanty was 2-3 with a pair of doubles for the Broncos, driving in 4 runs. Allee Wellman was 2-3 with a double and a run batted in. Emily Bishop was 2-2 with a double and single. Cam Neal and Kacey Gardner each had a single for Hampden Academy.

The Broncos are now 1-1 They will play host to Bangor on Monday, April 25th at 4:15 p.m.

Mount Blue is 0-1. They travel to South China to play Erskine Academy on Monday, April 25th at 4 p.m.