Hampden Academy Walks-off Edward Little 11-10

The Hampden Academy Broncos and Edward Little Red Eddies were tied 6-6 at the end of 7 innings. Going into extra innings, Edward Little scored 4 runs in the top of the 8th inning. But Hampden Academy scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 8th, with Addisan Worcester driving in the game-winning runs on a single to center.

Catarina Facchini had tied the game 6-6, for the Broncos with a grand slam home run in the bottom of the 5th inning. She ended the game 2-5.

Kiera Gabric was 2-5 with a double. Aubrey Shaw was 2-3 with a double. Charlee Chute, Addisan Worcester and Mariah Coon each singled for the Broncos.

Chute was in the circle for the Broncos. She allowed 15 hits and 10 runs, 7 of which were earned, striking out 9 and walking 4.

Kassidy Lobb was in the circle for the Little Red Eddies. She allowed 9 hits and 11 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 6 and walked 4.

Edward Little committed 7 errors in the game.

Izzy Jalbert was 3-5 for Edward Little with a double and triple. Tiana Avila was 3-4 with a double. Naomi Valcin was 2-5 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Alexis Kelsea was 2-5 driving in 2 runs. Kylee Lebrun, Leah Thibodeau and Nellie Feeney all doubled. Mackenzie Grenier and Kassidy Lobb singled.

Hampden Academy is now 7-3. They will play at Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

Edward Little is now 6-5. They will host Brewer on Wednesday, May 15th at 4 p.m.

