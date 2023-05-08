TICKET TV: Hampden Academy Broncos Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Baseball
The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Bangor Rams in varsity baseball on Monday, May 8, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You may watch the game below.
Here's this week's Ticket TV schedule:
Tues. 5/9/2023 4:30 pm Softball Nokomis @ Hermon
Wed. 5/10/2023 7:00 pm Baseball Messalonskee @ Bangor
Thurs. 5/11/2023 4:30 pm Baseball Hermon @ John Bapst
