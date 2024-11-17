Harvard Doubles Up Maine Women’s Basketball Team 83-41

It was a tough Sunday afternoon for the Maine Women's Basketball Team as they were doubled up by the Harvard Crimson 83-41 at The Pit on November 17th.

Harvard led 25-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 52-17 at the end of the 1st Half and 70-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Harvard's full court pressure defense forced 26 Maine turnovers.

Maine didn't shoot well, shooting 14-39 from the field, 35.9 percent and just 3-10 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Maine was led by Caroline Bornemann with 14 points. Sarah Talon had 10 points.

Harmoni Turner torched Maine, scoring 38 points

Harvard shot 52.7 percent from the field, going 29-55. They were 7-15 from beyond the 3-point arc and 18-20 from the free throw line.

Harvard improves to 4-1 on the season.

Maine drops to 2-2. The Black Bears are back in action on Thursday, November 21st at 6 p.m. when they will play at Boston University. You can tune into the game on 92.9 The Ticket and hear Don Shield's call of the game and pregame starting at 5:30 p.m. Maine will return home on Sunday, November 24th when they will host Quinnipiac at 2:30 p.m.

