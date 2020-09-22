Has Superman Returned? Pats Odds Boosted By Cam’s Form

Cam Newton accounted for over 96% of the New England Patriots yards from scrimmage in Sunday night's 35-30 loss at Seattle.

Despite coming up a yard short, Sunday's performance has left many around the region buzzing with a new level of excitement for what the Pats can accomplish in 2020. After all, the Seahawks are viewed as a Super Bowl favorite, with an MVP-candidate at QB, and despite playing a near-perfect game, Belichick and Co. almost snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat 3000 miles from home.

It's a strange concept, that of a moral victory. It's not one that is often brought up in New England, as we're used to our teams getting, you know, the actual victory. But even Bill himself had to admit Sunday night that the game was "a big step" for this 2020 squad.

Few know the ins and outs of the Patriots organization better than The Boston Globe's Ben Volin, and he joined The Drive on Monday to discuss whether too much credit is being handed to Newton and the Pats following their week two loss.

Has Cam regained his 'Superman' form? Can the Pats not only contend for the AFC East title (as most expected) but also make noise in the playoffs? Volin answered all the questions Pats fans are dying to hear after the first pair of games...