Headlines and Highlights for 12-4

The Boston Bruins are looking at the possibility of playing outside this season to allow fans to be in attendance (Fenway Park)

The NFL has conditionally reinstated Seahawks WR, Josh Gordon

The Lakers signed superstar, Anthony Davis to a 5 year $190 million max extension

Liberty and Coastal Carolina Football game has been called off... BUT... Coastal Carolina will still play this weekend as they have picked up #13 BYU

