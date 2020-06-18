Headlines & Highlights For June 18th On The Morning Line

We start your day the right way by covering the news and notes you need to know from the world of sports with Wayne, Brian, and Jeff.

Our trip through the topics for Thursday take us through the latest negotiation of the return of Major League Baseball.

A clarification was made about Jayson Tatum's plans for the NBA restart and if he intends to join the Celtics in Orlando.

Zion Williamson found out some news that will keep him out of court for now anyway.

The second stop on the PGA Tour is underway since the restart. and the statistics of the testing program they have in place was released and it could be a guideline for other sports.

We also covered the return of the English Premier League and what players did before their game in England yesterday.

The final, but first this year, leg of the Triple Crown is this weekend, we let you know who is the favorite for the Belmont Stakes, and we give details about what the Canadian Football League is doing in an attempt to play their season.

And a track star from the US was a no-show and ended up being suspended, why did that happen? We explain it all in The Morning Line's Headlines and Highlights.