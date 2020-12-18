Herbert Rallies Chargers Past Raiders

A long pass and a quarterback sneak may have ended the Las Vegas Raiders' playoff bid.

Justin Herbert plunged into the end zone in overtime to give the Chargers a 30-27 victory over the Raiders.

Las Vegas kicked a field goal with about 3 ½ minutes showing on the clock in OT before Herbert set up the winning score with a 53-yard throw to Jalen Guyton.

Herbert was 22 of 32 for 314 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Los Angeles end a 10-game losing streak against AFC West opponents.

Raiders backup Marcus Mariota accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns after Derek Carr left in the first quarter with a groin injury. Mariota passed for 226 yards and a TD and ran nine times for 88 yards.

The loss leaves the Raiders 7-7 and damages their postseason hopes.

The Chargers are 5-9.