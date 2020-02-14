Here Are Your Prop Bets For 2-14-20

1 – Which is higher? The number of laps led by the winner of the Daytona 500 or the points scored by the MVP of the NBA All-Star game?

Daytona Winner Leading Laps - All-Star Game MVP Points - Bryan, Bobby from Morrill & Craig from Lincoln

2 – Which is higher? The number of goals scored by the Bruins against Detroit Saturday or the number of perfect scores in the NBA Dunk Contest during All-Star Saturday night?

Bruins goals - Bobby from Morrill Perfect Scores in the Dunk Contest - Craig from Lincoln & Bryan

3 – Which is higher? The number of rebounds by Kevin Marfo of Quinnipiac against Rider Sunday or the number of cars finishing on the lead lap in the Daytona 500?

Kevin Marfo Rebounds - Craig from Lincoln Daytona 500 Lead Lap Cars – Bobby from Morrill & Bryan

4 – Which is higher? The Margin of victory in the Liverpool/Norwich City match in the English Premier League Sunday or the number of goals scored by UMaine hockey against UConn Saturday?

EPL Margin of Victory - UMaine Hockey Goals Saturday - Bryan, Bobby from Morrill & Craig from Lincoln

and the tie breaker - How many points does Andrew Fleming of the UMaine Men's Basketball team score against Albany Sunday?

Bobby - 17 Craig - 18