Here We Go Again…Would You Make This Trade For KD? [Poll]

Well, well, well, after reports last week stated the Celtics and Nets had not held any substantive talks about a potential deal for Kevin Durant, news flooded in overnight that Boston and Brooklyn have indeed had discussions.

Woj reported that the Celtics have continued to engage with the Nets over the last four weeks, while Shams Charania reported the C's offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a 1st round pick for Durant, which Brooklyn declined.

Per Charania, the Nets requested a package from the C's which included Brown, Marcus Smart, another rotational player and multiple draft picks. ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted that he believes the Celtics' offer is weeks old and added that Boston appears "no closer to acquiring Durant" than other teams in the conversation.

It's odd timing for certain, as it appeared Brad Stevens had all but put a bow on the team's roster heading into training camp which is a little more than one month out. But I guess if presented with the opportunity to acquire one of the best players in the game, you at least pick up the phone and see what the price is.

What do you think? Would you be willing to make the following trade for Kevin Durant?

Nets receive: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, multiple 1st round picks

Celtics receive: Kevin Durant