Here’s Where the UMaine Athletic Teams Are in Action November 26-28

Hopefully the UMaine Women's Hockey, Men's Hockey, Women's Basketball and Men's Basketball Teams didn't eat too much turkey on Thanksgiving, because all 4 teams are in action this upcoming weekend. Here's where they are in action! Best of luck!

Friday November 26

  • 2 p.m. - Women's Hockey vs. Clarkson  Free Admission at the Alfond Arena
  • 3 p.m. - Women's Basketball at Army - Listen live on 92.9 The Ticket

Saturday November 27

  • 2 p.m. - Women's Hockey vs. Clarkson  Free Admission at the Alfond Arena
  • 3 p.m. - Men's Basketball at Bradley - Listen Live on 92.9 The Ticket
  • 5 p.m. - Men's Ice Hockey vs. #15 UMass Lowell - Listen Live on 103.9 WVOM

Sunday November 28

  • 1 p.m. - Women's Basketball at Princeton - Listen live on 92.9 The Ticket

Check back on our website and we'll have stats and recaps from the games this weekend

