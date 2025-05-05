The Hermon Hawks beat the MDI Trojans 7-3 in Bar Harbor on Monday, May 5th.

Hermon outhit MDI 5-2. Both team's defense was a little shaky, with MDI committing 5 errors in the game while Hermon had 3 miscues.

Max Hopkins started on the mound for the Hawks. He went 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, both unearned. He struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter. Dylan Phair came on and went 3.0 innings. He allowed 1 hit and 1 run, walking 8 and striking out 7. Maddox Kinney pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out 5 and didn't allow a hit.

Maddox Kinney had a double, with Edgar Leclerc having a triple for the Hawks. Cam Morrison, Brayden Ladd and Mason Kinney singled.

The Hawks stole 8 bases. Morrison swiped 2 bases while Brayden Ladd, Eli Cormier, Edgar Leclerc, Maddox Kinney, Sam Hopkins and Tommy Meserve each stole a base.

For MDI Spencer Grierson started on the mound and went 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Gunner Vines went 2.1 innings allowing 1 run, striking out and walking 2. Allister Frongillo pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 1 unearned run, walking and striking out 2.

Alex Roos and Preston Tripp singled for MDI.

The Trojans swiped 7 bases. Roos and Colin Sullivan each had 2 steals. Frongillo, Brady Thurston and Cameron Graham each stole 1 base.

MDI is now 1-2. They will play at Hampden Academy on Wednesday, May 7th at 4:15 p.m.

Hermon is 3-2. They will play at Old Town on Thursday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

