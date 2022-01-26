Hermon Boys Beat MDI 53-41 [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 26, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The Hermon Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Bar Harbor and beat the MDI Trojans 53-41 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hermon jumped out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 40-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Charlie Parker with 12 points. Joey Minutolo had 8 points and Spencer Laurendeau had 7 points. The Trojans were 3-4 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the night. Parker and Minutolo each had 2 3-pointers, while Laurendeau and Alex Gray each had 1 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Trey Brown, who had a game high 21 points, including 10 points in the 4th Quarter, where he went 6-8 from the free throw line. Johnny Kokaska and Clark Pelletier each had 9 points. The Hawks were 9-13 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Clark Pelletier had 2 3's, with Trey Brown and Johnny Kokaska each adding a 3-pointer.

MDI is now 2-10 and will travel up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats on Thursday, January 27th at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is 8-6 and don't play again until Tuesday, February 1st when they travel down to Ellsworth to play the Eagles at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

Hermon Hawks Boys1511141353
MDI Boys81081541

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Johnny Kokoska943102
10Xavier Jelks211000
14Bruce Coulter000000
20Jacob Glidden000000
22Zac Allen000000
23Chasen Flanders000000
24Clark Pelletier920233
30Noah Depuy000000
32Bryce Edwards000000
33Trey Brown2176168
34Noah Miles633000
40Owen Wyman000000
50Jaykob Dow633000
TOTALS5320164913

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau732100
12Joey Minutolo831200
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano100012
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker1242222
30Jack Hodgdon211000
32Kadin Reed422000
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom211000
44Alex Gray310100
50John Bennett211000
TOTALS411610634

MDI-Hermon Boys Basketball January 26, 2022

The MDI Boys Basketball Team played host to Hermon on Wednesday, January 26th
