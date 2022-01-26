Hermon Boys Beat MDI 53-41 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Hermon Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Bar Harbor and beat the MDI Trojans 53-41 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hermon jumped out to a 15-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 40-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Charlie Parker with 12 points. Joey Minutolo had 8 points and Spencer Laurendeau had 7 points. The Trojans were 3-4 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers on the night. Parker and Minutolo each had 2 3-pointers, while Laurendeau and Alex Gray each had 1 3-pointer.

Hermon was led by Trey Brown, who had a game high 21 points, including 10 points in the 4th Quarter, where he went 6-8 from the free throw line. Johnny Kokaska and Clark Pelletier each had 9 points. The Hawks were 9-13 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Clark Pelletier had 2 3's, with Trey Brown and Johnny Kokaska each adding a 3-pointer.

MDI is now 2-10 and will travel up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats on Thursday, January 27th at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is 8-6 and don't play again until Tuesday, February 1st when they travel down to Ellsworth to play the Eagles at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

Hermon Hawks Boys 15 11 14 13 53 MDI Boys 8 10 8 15 41

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 4 Johnny Kokoska 9 4 3 1 0 2 10 Xavier Jelks 2 1 1 0 0 0 14 Bruce Coulter 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Jacob Glidden 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Zac Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Chasen Flanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Clark Pelletier 9 2 0 2 3 3 30 Noah Depuy 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Bryce Edwards 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Trey Brown 21 7 6 1 6 8 34 Noah Miles 6 3 3 0 0 0 40 Owen Wyman 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Jaykob Dow 6 3 3 0 0 0 TOTALS 53 20 16 4 9 13

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 7 3 2 1 0 0 12 Joey Minutolo 8 3 1 2 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 12 4 2 2 2 2 30 Jack Hodgdon 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 4 2 2 0 0 0 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 2 1 1 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 3 1 0 1 0 0 50 John Bennett 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 41 16 10 6 3 4