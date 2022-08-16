Hermon Boy’s Soccer Practice – August 16 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Boy's Soccer Team was hard at work on Tuesday morning, August 16th in preparation for their 1st game of the season on Saturday, September 3rd.

Hermon Boy's Soccer Regular Season Schedule

Saturday September 3 at Foxcroft Academy 12 noon

Thursday September 8 vs. MDI 6 p.m.

Tuesday September 13 at old Town 6 p.m.

Saturday September 17 vs. Caribou 5 p.m.

Tuesday September 20 vs. Presque isle 5 p.m.

Thursday September 22 vs. Ellsworth 6 p.m.

Saturday September 24 at John Bapst 4 p.m.

Wednesday September 28 at Ellsworth 6 p.m.

Saturday October 1 at MDI 1 p.m.

Saturday October 8 at Caribou 3 p.m.

Monday October 10 vs. Foxcroft Academy 6 p.m.

Wednesday October 12 vs. Old Town 6 p.m.

Saturday October 15 at Presque Isle 3 p.m.

Tuesday October 18 vs. John Bapst 6 p.m.

The Thursday September 22nd game at home vs. Ellsworth and Wednesday October 12th game at home vs. Old Town are both scheduled to be broadcast on TicketTV

