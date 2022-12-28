Hermon Girls Basketball Beats John Bapst 64-53 [STATS]

Hermon Girls Basketball Beats John Bapst 64-53 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 64-53 in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th.

The Hawks took a 16-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Crusaders chipped into the lead, in the 2nd Quarter, by outscoring Hermon 14-12 to make the score 28-26 at the Half. But Hermon outscored John Bapst 19-15 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-41 lead.

Hermon had 4 players in double figures. Sadie Campbell had a team-high 18 points, with 2 3-pointers. Bella Bowden had 13 points with 1 3-pointer and Ashley Cote also had 13 points, with 3 3-pointers. Allie Cameron dumped in 11 points with 2 3-pointers. The Hawks were 12-18 from the free throw line.

John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Kaylee Horr finished with 18 points, including 2 3-pointers. Claire Gaetani had 17 points with 2 3-pointers. Lillian Higgins had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Jayden Schoppee drained 1 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 10-14 from the free throw line.

The Hawks improved to 4-1. They travel to MDI to take on the Trojans on Thursday, December 29th, at 5 p.m., which is a change from the originally scheduled 7 p.m. start. The game has been moved up as there is no JV game proceeding the Varsity game.

John Bapst is now 2-3. They will host Waterville on Thursday, December 29th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday night, December 29th at 11:59 as many times as you wish HERE

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball,  Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst  Girls1214151253
Hermon Hawks Girls1612191764

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jenna Perkins0----
Oona Sacararidiz0----
Emma Lowell0----
Jayden Schoppee3-1--
Lauren Hogan31-12
Lillian Higgins1232--
Jane Wu0----
Kaylee Horr185224
Claire Gaetani172278
Ariana Cross0----
Anna Smth0----
Sophia Ward0----
Brynn Schroder0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS531171014

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Bella Bowden134122
Allie Cameron111236
Brooke Gallop0----
Rachel Wickett0----
Izzy Byram0----
Kassidy Lebel0----
Braelynn Wilcox0----
Kora Pelletier0----
Ashley Cote131324
Veronica Chichetto93-33
Lydia Myth0----
Sadie Campbell185223
Madison Stewart0----
Erin Selleck0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS641481218

 

 

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket