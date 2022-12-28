Hermon Girls Basketball Beats John Bapst 64-53 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 64-53 in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th.

The Hawks took a 16-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Crusaders chipped into the lead, in the 2nd Quarter, by outscoring Hermon 14-12 to make the score 28-26 at the Half. But Hermon outscored John Bapst 19-15 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-41 lead.

Hermon had 4 players in double figures. Sadie Campbell had a team-high 18 points, with 2 3-pointers. Bella Bowden had 13 points with 1 3-pointer and Ashley Cote also had 13 points, with 3 3-pointers. Allie Cameron dumped in 11 points with 2 3-pointers. The Hawks were 12-18 from the free throw line.

John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Kaylee Horr finished with 18 points, including 2 3-pointers. Claire Gaetani had 17 points with 2 3-pointers. Lillian Higgins had 12 points with 2 3-pointers. Jayden Schoppee drained 1 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 10-14 from the free throw line.

The Hawks improved to 4-1. They travel to MDI to take on the Trojans on Thursday, December 29th, at 5 p.m., which is a change from the originally scheduled 7 p.m. start. The game has been moved up as there is no JV game proceeding the Varsity game.

John Bapst is now 2-3. They will host Waterville on Thursday, December 29th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday night, December 29th at 11:59 as many times as you wish HERE

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 12 14 15 12 53 Hermon Hawks Girls 16 12 19 17 64

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jenna Perkins 0 - - - - Oona Sacararidiz 0 - - - - Emma Lowell 0 - - - - Jayden Schoppee 3 - 1 - - Lauren Hogan 3 1 - 1 2 Lillian Higgins 12 3 2 - - Jane Wu 0 - - - - Kaylee Horr 18 5 2 2 4 Claire Gaetani 17 2 2 7 8 Ariana Cross 0 - - - - Anna Smth 0 - - - - Sophia Ward 0 - - - - Brynn Schroder 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 11 7 10 14

Hermon