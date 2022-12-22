Hermon Girls Double Up Bucksport 48-24 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team doubled up Bucksport 48-24 in Hermon on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hermon led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks put the game away in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Golden Bucks 13-4 to take a 37-17 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Sadie Campbell who finished with 15 points. Brooke Gallop had 12 points and Bella Bowden 10 points. The Hawks were 9-19 from the free throw line. Sadie Campbell had 3 3-pointers for Hermon

Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook who had 9 points. Addison Goss had 6 points. The Golden Bucks were 2-5 from the free throw line.

Hermon is now 3-1. They play at home against John Bapst on Tuesday, December 27th at 3 p.m.

Bucksport is 0-4. They will look for their 1st win when they host Presque Isle on Tuesday, December 27th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Chris Cameron for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Girls 7 7 4 6 24 Hermon Girls 10 14 13 11 48

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samantha Cyr 0 - - - - Makayla Miller 0 - - - - Elsa Theobald 0 - - - - Addison Goss 6 3 - - 1 Jetta Shook 9 4 - 1 1 Aivah Tweedie 0 - - - - Rylee Coombs 2 1 - - - Bri Ames 4 2 - - - Mercedes Taungatua 1 - - 1 3 Jayden Tripp 2 1 - - - Lacey Bailey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 24 11 - 2 5

Hermon