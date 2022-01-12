Hermon Girls Hand Old Town 1st Loss of the Season 38-28 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team traveled up to Old Town and handed the Coyotes their 1st loss of the season 38-28 on Tuesday, January 11th at Mackenzie Gymnasium.

Old Town led 8-6 in the 1st Quarter but Hermon went on a 9-2 run in the 2nd Quarter to take a 15-10 lead. The lead was still 5 points after the 3rd Quarter 25-20.

Hermon was led by by Maddie Lebel with 14 points, while Elizabeth Wyman had 13 points. The Hawks made the most of their trips to the foul line, sinking 19-26 for half of the night's points. They had 1 3-pointer, scored by Sydney Gallop

Old Town was led by Saige Evans with 16 points. The Coyotes were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Hermon is now 7-1 and will play at Orono on Saturday, January 15th.

Old Town is 6-1 and will play John Bapst on Thursday, January 13th

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Girls69101338
Old Town Girls8210828

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs211000
3Allie Cameron211000
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel1444068
12Sydney Gallop710146
13Charlotte Caron000001
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy000000
32Elizabeth Wyman13220911
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS389811926

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy Arsenault200025
4Madelyn Emerson211000
10Lexi Thibodeau211000
12Haylie Madden000000
14Makayla Emerson211000
20Kilee Bradeen000000
22Saige Evans1666045
24Logan Gardner000000
30Gabrielle Cody200022
32Alexis Degrasse000000
40Sydney Loring211000
TOTALS281010-812
