Hermon Girls Hand Old Town 1st Loss of the Season 38-28 [STATS]

The Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team traveled up to Old Town and handed the Coyotes their 1st loss of the season 38-28 on Tuesday, January 11th at Mackenzie Gymnasium.

Old Town led 8-6 in the 1st Quarter but Hermon went on a 9-2 run in the 2nd Quarter to take a 15-10 lead. The lead was still 5 points after the 3rd Quarter 25-20.

Hermon was led by by Maddie Lebel with 14 points, while Elizabeth Wyman had 13 points. The Hawks made the most of their trips to the foul line, sinking 19-26 for half of the night's points. They had 1 3-pointer, scored by Sydney Gallop

Old Town was led by Saige Evans with 16 points. The Coyotes were 8-12 from the free throw line.

Hermon is now 7-1 and will play at Orono on Saturday, January 15th.

Old Town is 6-1 and will play John Bapst on Thursday, January 13th

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Girls 6 9 10 13 38 Old Town Girls 8 2 10 8 28

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Allie Cameron 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 14 4 4 0 6 8 12 Sydney Gallop 7 1 0 1 4 6 13 Charlotte Caron 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Megan Tracy 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Elizabeth Wyman 13 2 2 0 9 11 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 38 9 8 1 19 26

Old Town