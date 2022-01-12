Hermon Girls Hand Old Town 1st Loss of the Season 38-28 [STATS]
The Hermon Hawks Girls Basketball Team traveled up to Old Town and handed the Coyotes their 1st loss of the season 38-28 on Tuesday, January 11th at Mackenzie Gymnasium.
Old Town led 8-6 in the 1st Quarter but Hermon went on a 9-2 run in the 2nd Quarter to take a 15-10 lead. The lead was still 5 points after the 3rd Quarter 25-20.
Hermon was led by by Maddie Lebel with 14 points, while Elizabeth Wyman had 13 points. The Hawks made the most of their trips to the foul line, sinking 19-26 for half of the night's points. They had 1 3-pointer, scored by Sydney Gallop
Old Town was led by Saige Evans with 16 points. The Coyotes were 8-12 from the free throw line.
Hermon is now 7-1 and will play at Orono on Saturday, January 15th.
Old Town is 6-1 and will play John Bapst on Thursday, January 13th
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Girls
|6
|9
|10
|13
|38
|Old Town Girls
|8
|2
|10
|8
|28
Box Score
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Allie Cameron
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|14
|4
|4
|0
|6
|8
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|13
|2
|2
|0
|9
|11
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|38
|9
|8
|1
|19
|26
Old Town
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Arsenault
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Lexi Thibodeau
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Haylie Madden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Makayla Emerson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Saige Evans
|16
|6
|6
|0
|4
|5
|24
|Logan Gardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gabrielle Cody
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|Alexis Degrasse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sydney Loring
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|28
|10
|10
|-
|8
|12