Hermon Girls, John Bapst Boys Win Class B Northern Maine Soccer Titles

The Hermon Girls Soccer Team and John Bapst Boys Soccer Team each remained undefeated on the season, winning their Northern Maine Class B Championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In the Girls Title Game, #1 Hermon defeated #2 Old Town 2-0.

Hermon's 1st goal was scored by freshman Madison Stewart, assisted by fellow freshman Natalie Tardie.

Tardie scored the final goal with about 14 minutes left in the game.

Danica Brown was in net for Old Town while Bella Bowden had the shutout in goal for the Hawks.

Hermon will play #2 Yarmouth in the State Finals on Saturday, November 5th at Hampden Academy. Yarmouth defeated #5 York 3-2 in the South Regional Final.

In the afternoon game, #1 John Bapst got a measure of revenge on the #2 Winslow Black Raiders beating them 2-0. Winslow had defeated the Crusaders in 2021 for the Northern Maine Class B Title.

Jack Mason scored the initial goal for John Bapst, with the assist coming from Hunter Clukey.

In the 2nd Half, Garrett Fletcher scored unassisted for the Crusaders.

Matt Fitzpatrick was in goal and had the shutout win for John Bapst, while Jason Reynolds was in net for Winslow

John Bapst will now play Yarmouth in the State Class B Title game on Saturday, November 5th at Hampden Academy. Yarmouth defeated Cape Elizabeth 3-2 in the South Regional Final on November 2nd.