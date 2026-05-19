TICKET TV: Hermon Hawks Visit Old Town Coyotes in Varsity Softball
The Hermon Hawks visit the Old Town Coyotes in varsity softball on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 5/18/2026, 4 PM, BASEBALL, CAMDEN HILLS AT HAMPDEN
TUESDAY, 5/19/2026, 4:30 PM, SOFTBALL, HERMON AT OLD TOWN
TUESDAY, 5/19/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, HERMON AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY, 5/21/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY, 5/22/2026, 7:00 PM, SOFTBALL, EDWARD LITTLE AT BREWER
*subject to change
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