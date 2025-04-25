Hermon Softball Blasts 2 Home Runs and Beat Lawrence 10-0

The Hermon Hawks banged out 10 hits including 2 home runs and beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 10-0 in Hermon on Friday, April 25th in the team's mutual opening game of the 2025 season.

Add Waning was 2-3 with a home run and 3 runs knocked in to lead the Hawks' offense. Mikelle Verrill was 2-3 with 4 runs batted in. Braelyn Wilcox hit a home run and was 1-3. Kenzie Gallant was 1-2 with a triple and run batted in. Katie Fowler, Molly Simcox, Rebecca Balmas and Olivia Johnson each singled.

Verrill picked up the win for Hermon. She went 4.0 innings allowing just 2 hits, striking out 7 and walking 1. Katie Fowler pitched the 5th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 walk, striking out 2.

Mackenzie McAvoy pitched for Lawrence. She allowed 10 hits and 10 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

Leah Gallant was 2-3 for the Bulldogs.

Hermon is 1-0. They were scheduled to play Presque Isle in a double-header on Saturday, April 26th but those games have been postponed. They will play at Old Town on Tuesday April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Lawrence, 0-1 will host Cony on Monday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

