High School Basketball Boy’s Prelim Scores – February 12
Here are the Boy's High School Basketball Prelim Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, February 12th.
Class A South
- #8 Marshwood 47 #9 Biddeford 38
Class B North
- #5 Winslow 51 #12 Maranacook 43
- #6 Hermon 49 #11 Presque Isle 33
- #7 Old Town 62 #10 Foxcroft Academy 46
- #9 Belfast 67 #8 Houlton 60
Class B South
- #10 Cape Elizabeth 57 #7 Leavitt 48
- #9 Lake Region 61 #8 Poland 52
Class C North
- #5 Fort Kent 82 #12 Penquis 44
- #6 Dexter 53 #11 Sumner 38
- #7 Calais 69 #10 GSA 54
- #9 Mount View 64 #8 Fort Fairfield 43
Class C South
- #6 Madison 50 #11 Traip Academy 36
- #7 Winthrop 54 #10 Waynflete 45
- #8 Dirigo 60 #9 Old Orchard Beach 52
Class D North
- #6 Jonesport-Beals 67 #11 Wisdom 55
- #7 Easton 49 #10 Stearns 42
- #8 Southern Aroostook 46 #9 Shead 44
Class D South
- #8 Temple Academy 51 #9 Greenville 36
Get our free mobile app
Do You Know These 10 Unusual Maine Driving Laws?
Every state has weird laws on the books, including the Pine Tree State
Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson