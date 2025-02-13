High School Basketball Boy’s Prelim Scores – February 12

Here are the Boy's High School Basketball Prelim Scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, February 12th.

Class A South

#8 Marshwood 47 #9 Biddeford 38

Class B North

#5 Winslow 51 #12 Maranacook 43

#6 Hermon 49 #11 Presque Isle 33

#7 Old Town 62 #10 Foxcroft Academy 46

#9 Belfast 67 #8 Houlton 60

Class B South

#10 Cape Elizabeth 57 #7 Leavitt 48

#9 Lake Region 61 #8 Poland 52

Class C North

#5 Fort Kent 82 #12 Penquis 44

#6 Dexter 53 #11 Sumner 38

#7 Calais 69 #10 GSA 54

#9 Mount View 64 #8 Fort Fairfield 43

Class C South

#6 Madison 50 #11 Traip Academy 36

#7 Winthrop 54 #10 Waynflete 45

#8 Dirigo 60 #9 Old Orchard Beach 52

Class D North

#6 Jonesport-Beals 67 #11 Wisdom 55

#7 Easton 49 #10 Stearns 42

#8 Southern Aroostook 46 #9 Shead 44

Class D South

#8 Temple Academy 51 #9 Greenville 36

Get our free mobile app