High School Basketball Scores – December 23

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 23rd.

Girls Basketball

Brewer 52 Skowhegan 45

Cony 58 Hampden Academy 40

Forest Hills 56 Greenville 36

Fort Fairfield 40 Madawaska 13

Fort Kent 60 Wisdom 38

Gray-New Gloucester 59 York 41

Lawrence 61 Nokomis 40

Lee Academy 59 Searsport 20

Oxford Hills 48 Sanford 34

Southern Aroostook 39 Ashland 33

Spruce Mountain 73 Boothbay 18

Sumner 60 Deer Isle-Stonington 25

Valley 74 Piscataquis 39

Boys Basketball

Brewer 68 Skowhegan 40

Cony 65 Hampden Academy 53

Forest Hills 70 Greenville 50

Lee Academy 69 Searsport 42

Madawaska 64 Fort Fairfield 41

Mattanawcook Academy 57 Dexter 42

Nokomis 61 Lawrence 54

Orono 43 Old Town 35

Sanford 74 Oxford Hills 50

Schenck 69 Stearns 37

Southern Aroostook 58 Ashland 20

Sumner 89 Deer Isle-Stonington 34

Valley 76 Piscataquis 51

Woodland 71 Narraguagus 38

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 4 (December 23-28) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 4 through Sunday, December 29th. Voting will take place Monday, December 30 through Thursday, January 2nd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 3rd. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

