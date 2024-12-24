High School Basketball Scores – December 23
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, December 23rd.
Girls Basketball
- Brewer 52 Skowhegan 45
- Cony 58 Hampden Academy 40
- Forest Hills 56 Greenville 36
- Fort Fairfield 40 Madawaska 13
- Fort Kent 60 Wisdom 38
- Gray-New Gloucester 59 York 41
- Lawrence 61 Nokomis 40
- Lee Academy 59 Searsport 20
- Oxford Hills 48 Sanford 34
- Southern Aroostook 39 Ashland 33
- Spruce Mountain 73 Boothbay 18
- Sumner 60 Deer Isle-Stonington 25
- Valley 74 Piscataquis 39
Boys Basketball
- Brewer 68 Skowhegan 40
- Cony 65 Hampden Academy 53
- Forest Hills 70 Greenville 50
- Lee Academy 69 Searsport 42
- Madawaska 64 Fort Fairfield 41
- Mattanawcook Academy 57 Dexter 42
- Nokomis 61 Lawrence 54
- Orono 43 Old Town 35
- Sanford 74 Oxford Hills 50
- Schenck 69 Stearns 37
- Southern Aroostook 58 Ashland 20
- Sumner 89 Deer Isle-Stonington 34
- Valley 76 Piscataquis 51
- Woodland 71 Narraguagus 38
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 4 (December 23-28) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 4 through Sunday, December 29th. Voting will take place Monday, December 30 through Thursday, January 2nd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 3rd. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
