High School Basketball Scores – January 18

Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Saturday, January 18th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 47 Greenville 20

Bucksport 47 Sumner 46

Calais 48 Orono 37

Caribou 48 Hermon 47

Fort Kent 65 Katahdin 36

Foxcroft Academy 53 Houlton 39

John Bapst 55 MDI 51

Lake Region 49 Waynflete 21

Machias 54 Schenck 28

Old Orchard Beach 45 Sacopee Valley 28

Old Town 45 Presque Isle 34

Richmond 44 Isleboro 24

Schenck 53 Machias 28

Shead 55 Narraguagus 41

Stearns 52 Penquis Valley48

Valley 81 Pine Tree Academy 22

Van Buren 42 East Grand 37

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 57 Greenville 45

Caribou 73 Hermon 56

East Grand 42 Van Buren 39

Fort Kent 79 Katahdin 72

Foxcroft Academy 66 Houlton 49

Hall-Dale 69 Mountain Valley 46

Kents Hill 92 Premier Prep 50

Mount Abram 67 Lisbon 40

Orono 45 Presque Isle 34

Richmond 57 Isleboro 45

Schenck 46 Machias 41

Valley 58 Pine Tree Academy 45

Washington Academy 64 Bucksport 36

Winthrop 47 Madison 46

