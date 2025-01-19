High School Basketball Scores – January 18
Here are the Maine Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported on Saturday, January 18th.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor Christian 47 Greenville 20
- Bucksport 47 Sumner 46
- Calais 48 Orono 37
- Caribou 48 Hermon 47
- Fort Kent 65 Katahdin 36
- Foxcroft Academy 53 Houlton 39
- John Bapst 55 MDI 51
- Lake Region 49 Waynflete 21
- Machias 54 Schenck 28
- Old Orchard Beach 45 Sacopee Valley 28
- Old Town 45 Presque Isle 34
- Richmond 44 Isleboro 24
- Schenck 53 Machias 28
- Shead 55 Narraguagus 41
- Stearns 52 Penquis Valley48
- Valley 81 Pine Tree Academy 22
- Van Buren 42 East Grand 37
Boys Basketball
- Bangor Christian 57 Greenville 45
- Caribou 73 Hermon 56
- East Grand 42 Van Buren 39
- Fort Kent 79 Katahdin 72
- Foxcroft Academy 66 Houlton 49
- Hall-Dale 69 Mountain Valley 46
- Kents Hill 92 Premier Prep 50
- Mount Abram 67 Lisbon 40
- Orono 45 Presque Isle 34
- Richmond 57 Isleboro 45
- Schenck 46 Machias 41
- Valley 58 Pine Tree Academy 45
- Washington Academy 64 Bucksport 36
- Winthrop 47 Madison 46
You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 7 (January 13 -January 18) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 7 through Sunday, January 19th. Voting will take place Monday, January 20th through Thursday, January 23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, January 24th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.
If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE
Get our free mobile app
Here Are 19 Times Bigfoot Has Been Reported in Maine
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna